Lions Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Detroit Lions at the moment have +1800 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Lions Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: -225
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800
Lions Super Bowl Odds Insights
- Sportsbooks rate the Lions lower (eighth-best in the league) than the computer rankings do (sixth-best).
- In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Lions have had the 10th-smallest change this season, improving from +2200 at the beginning to +1800.
- The Lions have a 5.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.
Detroit Betting Insights
- Detroit is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.
- Two Lions games (out of four) have gone over the point total this season.
- The Lions have been favored on the moneyline three total times this season. They've gone 2-1 in those games.
- Detroit won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Lions rank eighth in total offense this year (386.3 yards per game), but they've been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 280.5 yards allowed per game.
- The Lions are averaging 26.5 points per game on offense (eighth in NFL), and they rank 13th on the other side of the ball with 20.8 points allowed per game.
Lions Impact Players
- In four games, Jared Goff has passed for 1,029 yards (257.3 per game), with six TDs and three INTs, and completing 69.5%.
- Goff also has run for 12 yards and one TD.
- In three games, David Montgomery has run for 262 yards (87.3 per game) and five scores.
- Amon-Ra St. Brown has 26 receptions for 331 yards (82.8 per game) and two TDs in four games.
- In three games, Josh Reynolds has 12 catches for 215 yards (71.7 per game) and two scores.
- As a key defensive contributor, the Lions' Aidan Hutchinson has amassed 12 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 3.5 sacks in his four games.
Lions Player Futures
2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 7
|@ Chiefs
|W 21-20
|+550
|2
|September 17
|Seahawks
|L 37-31
|+4000
|3
|September 24
|Falcons
|W 20-6
|+10000
|4
|September 28
|@ Packers
|W 34-20
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|Panthers
|-
|+50000
|6
|October 15
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1400
|8
|October 30
|Raiders
|-
|+25000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 12
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2200
|11
|November 19
|Bears
|-
|+30000
|12
|November 23
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 3
|@ Saints
|-
|+5000
|14
|December 10
|@ Bears
|-
|+30000
|15
|December 17
|Broncos
|-
|+20000
|16
|December 24
|@ Vikings
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+900
|18
|January 7
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
Odds are current as of October 7 at 5:25 AM ET.
