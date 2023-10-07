The Indiana State Sycamores (0-4) face a fellow MVFC opponent when they visit the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-2) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute).

It's been a tough stretch for Indiana State, which ranks fourth-worst in scoring offense (10.5 points per game) and 24th-worst in scoring defense (35.8 points per game allowed) in 2023. From an offensive angle, Northern Iowa is generating 400 total yards per contest (34th-ranked). It ranks 62nd in the FCS on defense (351 total yards allowed per game).

Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Terre Haute, Indiana

Terre Haute, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute)

How to Watch Week 6 Games

Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa Key Statistics

Indiana State Northern Iowa 241.3 (120th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400 (65th) 394.8 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351 (36th) 128 (79th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 97.5 (110th) 113.3 (123rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.5 (8th) 4 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (64th)

Indiana State Stats Leaders

The team's top rusher, Plez Lawrence, has carried the ball 35 times for 242 yards (60.5 per game), scoring three times.

This season, Korbin Allen has carried the ball 29 times for 96 yards (24 per game).

Harry Van Dyne's team-leading 242 yards as a receiver have come on 17 receptions (out of 13 targets) with one touchdown.

Dakota Caton has put up a 154-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 13 passes on 19 targets.

Harrison Stomps has been the target of one pass and compiled one catch for 14 yards, an average of 3.5 yards per contest.

Northern Iowa Stats Leaders

Theo Day has thrown for 1,201 yards on 62.2% passing while tossing eight touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Tye Edwards has run for 290 yards on 70 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground. He's also added nine catches, totaling 66 yards.

Joshua Jenkins has been given 12 carries and totaled 74 yards with one touchdown.

Sam Schnee's 378 receiving yards (94.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 23 catches on 23 targets with four touchdowns.

Logan Wolf has caught 14 passes and compiled 181 receiving yards (45.3 per game).

Sergio Morancy's nine targets have resulted in 12 catches for 165 yards.

