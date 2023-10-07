Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 7
According to our computer projection model, the Northern Iowa Panthers will defeat the Indiana State Sycamores when the two teams match up at Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute) on Saturday, October 7, which begins at 7:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.
Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Northern Iowa (-10.2)
|53.6
|Northern Iowa 32, Indiana State 22
Week 6 MVFC Predictions
- North Dakota State vs Missouri State
- Murray State vs South Dakota
- Western Illinois vs North Dakota
Indiana State Betting Info (2022)
- The Sycamores won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.
- The Sycamores and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 11 times last season.
Northern Iowa Betting Info (2022)
- The Panthers covered five times in 10 games with a spread last year.
- The Panthers and their opponent combined to hit the over nine out of 10 times last season.
Sycamores vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Indiana State
|10.5
|35.8
|0.0
|27.0
|14.0
|38.7
|Northern Iowa
|27.8
|30.5
|30.5
|37.5
|25.0
|23.5
