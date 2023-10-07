According to our computer projection model, the Northern Iowa Panthers will defeat the Indiana State Sycamores when the two teams match up at Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute) on Saturday, October 7, which begins at 7:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Northern Iowa (-10.2) 53.6 Northern Iowa 32, Indiana State 22

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 6 MVFC Predictions

Indiana State Betting Info (2022)

The Sycamores won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

The Sycamores and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 11 times last season.

Northern Iowa Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers covered five times in 10 games with a spread last year.

The Panthers and their opponent combined to hit the over nine out of 10 times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sycamores vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Indiana State 10.5 35.8 0.0 27.0 14.0 38.7 Northern Iowa 27.8 30.5 30.5 37.5 25.0 23.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.