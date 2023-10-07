The college football schedule in Week 6 is sure to please. The matchups include the Notre Dame Fighting Irish playing the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, a must-watch for fans in Indiana.

College Football Games to Watch in Indiana on TV This Week

Butler Bulldogs at Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: O'Shaughnessy Stadium

O'Shaughnessy Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Valparaiso Beacons at Drake Bulldogs

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Drake Stadium

Drake Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Purdue Boilermakers at Iowa Hawkeyes

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Kinnick Stadium TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Favorite: Iowa (-2.5)

Ball State Cardinals at Eastern Michigan Eagles

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Rynearson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Eastern Michigan (-2.5)

Northern Iowa Panthers at Indiana State Sycamores

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute)

Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute) TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 25 Louisville Cardinals

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Notre Dame (-6.5)

