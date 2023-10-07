Indiana BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Wanting to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is simple. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the sign-up process.
Looking to bet on one of today's matchups but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that easy! If the team you picked does bring home the win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.
Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a larger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.
Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the contest. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.
Games in Indiana Today
Purdue Boilermakers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Location: Iowa City, Iowa
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Spread Favorite: Iowa (-2.5)
- Iowa Moneyline: -135
- Purdue Moneyline: +115
- Total: 38.5
Ball State Cardinals vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Location: Ypsilanti, Michigan
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Eastern Michigan (-2.5)
- Eastern Michigan Moneyline: -140
- Ball State Moneyline: +115
- Total: 42.5
Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Louisville Cardinals
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Louisville, Kentucky
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Louisville (-6.5)
- Louisville Moneyline: -250
- Notre Dame Moneyline: +200
- Total: 53.5
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
