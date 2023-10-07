In the game between the Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies and Butler Bulldogs on Saturday, October 7 at 1:00 PM, our computer model expects the Tommies to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Butler vs. St. Thomas (MN) Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction St. Thomas (MN) (-4) 46.5 St. Thomas (MN) 25, Butler 21

Butler Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs won six games against the spread last season, while failing to cover three times.

In Bulldogs games last year, combined scoring went over the point total four times.

St. Thomas (MN) Betting Info (2022)

The Tommies compiled a 7-2-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, four of Tommies games went over the point total.

Bulldogs vs. Tommies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed St. Thomas (MN) 20.8 27.4 35.5 27 11 27.7 Butler 32.6 20.8 38.3 17 24 26.5

