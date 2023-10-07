Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-3) and the Ball State Cardinals (1-4) will meet in a matchup of MAC teams on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Rynearson Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Eagles favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 42.5 points.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Eastern Michigan vs. Ball State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Venue: Rynearson Stadium
Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Eastern Michigan Moneyline
|Ball State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Eastern Michigan (-2.5)
|42.5
|-140
|+115
|FanDuel
|Eastern Michigan (-2.5)
|43.5
|-142
|+118
Week 6 Odds
Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends
- Ball State has won one game against the spread this year.
- The Cardinals have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- Eastern Michigan has covered twice in four chances against the spread this season.
- The Eagles have been favored by 2.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
