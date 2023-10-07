The Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-3) and the Ball State Cardinals (1-4) will meet in a matchup of MAC teams on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Rynearson Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Eagles favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 42.5 points.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Eastern Michigan vs. Ball State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Eastern Michigan Moneyline Ball State Moneyline BetMGM Eastern Michigan (-2.5) 42.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Eastern Michigan (-2.5) 43.5 -142 +118 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

Ball State has won one game against the spread this year.

The Cardinals have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Eastern Michigan has covered twice in four chances against the spread this season.

The Eagles have been favored by 2.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

