The Week 6 college football schedule includes five games with Big 12 teams involved. Check out the article below to get up-to-date results and key players from each completed game.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State

Week 6 Big 12 Results

Oklahoma State 29 Kansas State 21

Pregame Favorite: Kansas State (-11.5)

Kansas State (-11.5) Pregame Total: 53.5

Oklahoma State Leaders

Passing: Alan Bowman (19-for-35, 235 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Alan Bowman (19-for-35, 235 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Ollie Gordon (21 ATT, 136 YDS, 1 TD)

Ollie Gordon (21 ATT, 136 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Jaden Bray (9 TAR, 4 REC, 77 YDS)

Kansas State Leaders

Passing: Will Howard (15-for-34, 152 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs)

Will Howard (15-for-34, 152 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs) Rushing: Howard (10 ATT, 104 YDS, 1 TD)

Howard (10 ATT, 104 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Phillip Brooks (5 TAR, 3 REC, 50 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Oklahoma State Kansas State 412 Total Yards 372 238 Passing Yards 152 174 Rushing Yards 220 0 Turnovers 3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Week 6 Big 12 Games

No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 3 Texas Longhorns

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Cotton Bowl

Cotton Bowl TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas (-5.5)

UCF Knights at Kansas Jayhawks

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: UCF (-1.5)

TCU Horned Frogs at Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Jack Trice Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: TCU (-6.5)

Texas Tech Red Raiders at Baylor Bears

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: McLane Stadium

McLane Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas Tech (-1.5)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.