Udinese and Empoli FC take the pitch for one of two matchups on the Serie A slate on Friday.

You can find information on live coverage of Friday's Serie A action right here.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch Empoli FC vs Udinese

Udinese is on the road to play Empoli FC at Carlo Castellani in Empoli.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Udinese (+130)

Udinese (+130) Underdog: Empoli FC (+210)

Empoli FC (+210) Draw: (+210)

(+210) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch US Lecce vs Sassuolo

Sassuolo travels to play US Lecce at Via del Mare in Lecce.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: US Lecce (+150)

US Lecce (+150) Underdog: Sassuolo (+165)

Sassuolo (+165) Draw: (+240)

(+240) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.