The Detroit Lions right now have +1800 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: -225

-225 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Lions Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Lions are two spots lower based on their Super Bowl odds (eighth-best in NFL) than their computer ranking (sixth-best).

The Lions were +2200 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +1800, which is the 10th-smallest change in the entire NFL.

With odds of +1800, the Lions have been given a 5.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Detroit Betting Insights

Against the spread, Detroit is 3-1-0 this season.

Detroit has had two games (out of four) go over the total this year.

The Lions have won two of the three games they were favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

Detroit won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Lions own the eighth-ranked offense this season (386.3 yards per game), and they've been even better defensively, ranking fourth-best with only 280.5 yards allowed per game.

The Lions are averaging 26.5 points per game offensively this year (eighth in NFL), and they are surrendering 20.8 points per game (13th) on the other side of the ball.

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff has six TD passes and three picks in four games, completing 69.5% for 1,029 yards (257.3 per game).

Also, Goff has run for 12 yards and one TD.

David Montgomery has rushed for 262 yards (87.3 per game) and five scores in three games.

In four games, Amon-Ra St. Brown has 26 receptions for 331 yards (82.8 per game) and two scores.

Josh Reynolds has 12 receptions for 215 yards (71.7 per game) and two TDs in three games.

Aidan Hutchinson has totaled 12 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and three passes defended in four games for the Lions.

Lions Player Futures

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs W 21-20 +550 2 September 17 Seahawks L 37-31 +4000 3 September 24 Falcons W 20-6 +10000 4 September 28 @ Packers W 34-20 +6600 5 October 8 Panthers - +50000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +6600 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1400 8 October 30 Raiders - +25000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +2200 11 November 19 Bears - +30000 12 November 23 Packers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Saints - +5000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +30000 15 December 17 Broncos - +20000 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +8000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +900 18 January 7 Vikings - +8000

