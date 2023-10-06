Indiana BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Wanting to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is easy. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the sign-up process.

Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a better payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the conclusion of the game. It's that simple.

Games to Bet on Today

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Oklahoma State (-11.5)

Oklahoma State (-11.5) Oklahoma State Moneyline: -450

-450 Kansas State Moneyline: +340

+340 Total: 53.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)

Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Illinois (-3.5)

Illinois (-3.5) Illinois Moneyline: -160

-160 Nebraska Moneyline: +135

+135 Total: 43.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.