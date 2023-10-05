Currently the Detroit Lions have been given +1800 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Lions this season on Fubo!

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: -225

-225 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Looking to place a futures bet on the Lions to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Lions are only eighth-best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+1800), but seventh-best according to computer rankings.

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Lions have experienced the 10th-smallest change this season, improving from +2200 at the start to +1800.

The Lions have a 5.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Detroit Betting Insights

Against the spread, Detroit is 3-1-0 this season.

Two Lions games (out of four) have gone over the point total this season.

The Lions have won two of the three games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

Detroit won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Lions have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best by giving up just 280.5 yards per game. They rank eighth on offense (386.3 yards per game).

The Lions are putting up 26.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them eighth in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 13th, allowing 20.8 points per contest.

Lions Impact Players

In four games, Jared Goff has passed for 1,029 yards (257.3 per game), with six TDs and three INTs, and completing 69.5%.

In addition, Goff has run for 12 yards and one TD.

David Montgomery has rushed for 262 yards (87.3 per game) and five scores in three games.

In four games, Amon-Ra St. Brown has 26 receptions for 331 yards (82.8 per game) and two scores.

Josh Reynolds has 12 receptions for 215 yards (71.7 per game) and two TDs in three games.

Aidan Hutchinson has been causing chaos on defense, recording 12 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and three passes defended for the Lions.

Bet on Lions to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Lions Player Futures

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs W 21-20 +550 2 September 17 Seahawks L 37-31 +4000 3 September 24 Falcons W 20-6 +10000 4 September 28 @ Packers W 34-20 +6600 5 October 8 Panthers - +50000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +6600 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1400 8 October 30 Raiders - +25000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +2200 11 November 19 Bears - +50000 12 November 23 Packers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Saints - +5000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +50000 15 December 17 Broncos - +20000 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +8000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +900 18 January 7 Vikings - +8000

Odds are current as of October 5 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.