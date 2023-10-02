The Seattle Seahawks (2-1) and the New York Giants (1-2) square off at MetLife Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2023.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Giants

When: Monday, October 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ESPN

Seahawks vs. Giants Insights

This year, the Seahawks rack up 3.7 fewer points per game (29) than the Giants give up (32.7).

This year New York scores 15 fewer points per game (14.3) than Seattle allows (29.3).

The Seahawks rack up 29 fewer yards per game (332.7), than the Giants allow per outing (361.7).

New York collects 154 fewer yards per game (253.3) than Seattle allows (407.3).

This season, the Seahawks average 104.3 yards per game on the ground, 33.7 fewer than the Giants allow per contest (138).

New York rushes for 88 yards per game, 8.7 more yards than the 79.3 Seattle allows.

This year, the Seahawks have turned the ball over one time, one more than the Giants' takeaways (0).

This year New York has turned the ball over five times, two more than Seattle's takeaways (3).

Seahawks Away Performance

Seattle picked up more passing yards in away games last season (248.9 per game) than it did overall (231.4), but it also gave up more (225.5 per game) than overall (211.5).

Seahawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Los Angeles L 30-13 FOX 9/17/2023 at Detroit W 37-31 FOX 9/24/2023 Carolina W 37-27 CBS 10/2/2023 at New York - ABC/ESPN 10/15/2023 at Cincinnati - CBS 10/22/2023 Arizona - FOX 10/29/2023 Cleveland - FOX

Giants Home Performance

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Dallas L 40-0 NBC 9/17/2023 at Arizona W 31-28 FOX 9/21/2023 at San Francisco L 30-12 Amazon Prime Video 10/2/2023 Seattle - ABC/ESPN 10/8/2023 at Miami - FOX 10/15/2023 at Buffalo - NBC 10/22/2023 Washington - CBS

