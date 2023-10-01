Yasmani Grandal -- with a slugging percentage of .227 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the San Diego Padres, with Pedro Avila on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Pedro Avila

Pedro Avila TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is hitting .235 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 36 walks.

Grandal has recorded a hit in 58 of 115 games this year (50.4%), including 20 multi-hit games (17.4%).

He has gone deep in eight games this year (7.0%), leaving the park in 2% of his trips to the dish.

In 24 games this season (20.9%), Grandal has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (7.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 27 of 115 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 60 .219 AVG .246 .291 OBP .325 .316 SLG .360 9 XBH 13 3 HR 5 10 RBI 23 32/13 K/BB 53/23 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings