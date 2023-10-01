Yan Gomes vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yan Gomes -- .212 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected five RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Brewers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Brewers Player Props
|Cubs vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Cubs vs Brewers
|Cubs vs Brewers Odds
|Cubs vs Brewers Prediction
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is batting .267 with 20 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 21 walks.
- Gomes has had a hit in 70 of 115 games this year (60.9%), including multiple hits 24 times (20.9%).
- Looking at the 115 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (7.8%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 43 games this season (37.4%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (12.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 36 times this year (31.3%), including six games with multiple runs (5.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|60
|.275
|AVG
|.260
|.328
|OBP
|.302
|.418
|SLG
|.400
|16
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|35
|38/12
|K/BB
|43/9
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.77 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Houser gets the start for the Brewers, his 21st of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.49 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 106 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 4.49 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 22 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.