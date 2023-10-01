Yan Gomes -- .212 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected five RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Brewers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

  • Gomes is batting .267 with 20 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 21 walks.
  • Gomes has had a hit in 70 of 115 games this year (60.9%), including multiple hits 24 times (20.9%).
  • Looking at the 115 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (7.8%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 43 games this season (37.4%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (12.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored at least once 36 times this year (31.3%), including six games with multiple runs (5.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 60
.275 AVG .260
.328 OBP .302
.418 SLG .400
16 XBH 16
4 HR 6
28 RBI 35
38/12 K/BB 43/9
0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers' 3.77 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Houser gets the start for the Brewers, his 21st of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.49 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 106 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 30-year-old has a 4.49 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 22 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.