The San Diego Padres (81-80) hope to finish off a sweep of a three-game series versus the Chicago White Sox (61-100), at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The probable starters are Pedro Avila (2-2) for the Padres and Jose Urena (0-7) for the White Sox.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Avila - SD (2-2, 3.57 ERA) vs Urena - CHW (0-7, 7.45 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Ureña

The White Sox will send Urena (0-7) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 0-7 with a 7.45 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 32-year-old has a 7.45 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings over nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .295 to opposing hitters.

Urena has one quality start under his belt this season.

Urena has put up three starts this year that he pitched five or more innings.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has given up one or more earned runs in each of his outings.

José Ureña vs. Padres

The opposing Padres offense has the 14th-ranked slugging percentage (.415) and ranks 13th in home runs hit (205) in all of MLB. They have a collective .244 batting average, and are 22nd in the league with 1309 total hits and 13th in MLB play scoring 750 runs.

Urena has thrown 2 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits against the Padres this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pedro Avila

The Padres will hand the ball to Avila (2-2) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, Sept. 24 against the St. Louis Cardinals, throwing 2 2/3 innings of relief while giving up two earned runs and allowing two hits.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 3.57 ERA this season with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 5 walks per nine across 13 games.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Avila has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings one time. He averages 3.5 innings per appearance.

He has made 13 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.