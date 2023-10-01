White Sox vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Sunday's game features the San Diego Padres (81-80) and the Chicago White Sox (61-100) facing off at Guaranteed Rate Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 7-6 victory for the Padres according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET on October 1.
The Padres will give the nod to Pedro Avila (2-2) versus the White Sox and Jose Urena (0-7).
White Sox vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Padres 7, White Sox 6.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.
- The past 10 White Sox games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
- The White Sox have come away with 36 wins in the 111 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Chicago has been victorious five times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Chicago is No. 29 in MLB play scoring four runs per game (640 total runs).
- White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.92 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 26
|Diamondbacks
|L 15-4
|José Ureña vs Zach Davies
|September 27
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-0
|Luis Patiño vs Brandon Pfaadt
|September 28
|Diamondbacks
|W 3-1
|Touki Toussaint vs Bryce Jarvis
|September 29
|Padres
|L 3-2
|Dylan Cease vs Nick Martínez
|September 30
|Padres
|L 6-1
|Mike Clevinger vs Michael Wacha
|October 1
|Padres
|-
|José Ureña vs Pedro Avila
