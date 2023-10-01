Sunday's game features the San Diego Padres (81-80) and the Chicago White Sox (61-100) facing off at Guaranteed Rate Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 7-6 victory for the Padres according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET on October 1.

The Padres will give the nod to Pedro Avila (2-2) versus the White Sox and Jose Urena (0-7).

White Sox vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Padres 7, White Sox 6.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

The past 10 White Sox games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The White Sox have come away with 36 wins in the 111 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has been victorious five times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Chicago is No. 29 in MLB play scoring four runs per game (640 total runs).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.92 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

