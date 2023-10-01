Tyler Naquin vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Tyler Naquin and the Chicago White Sox take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Pedro Avila) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Tyler Naquin Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Naquin? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Padres Player Props
|White Sox vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch White Sox vs Padres
|White Sox vs Padres Odds
|White Sox vs Padres Prediction
Tyler Naquin At The Plate (2022)
- Naquin hit .229 with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 19 walks.
- In 47.5% of his 101 games last season, Naquin had a hit. He also had 21 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He homered in 9.9% of his games in 2022 (10 of 101), including 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Naquin drove in a run in 31 games last season out 101 (30.7%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (9.9%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- He scored a run in 36 of his 101 games a season ago (35.6%), with more than one run scored 10 times (9.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other White Sox Players vs the Padres
- Click Here for Tim Anderson
- Click Here for Andrew Benintendi
- Click Here for Trayce Thompson
- Click Here for Yoán Moncada
- Click Here for Elvis Andrus
- Click Here for Eloy Jiménez
- Click Here for Andrew Vaughn
- Click Here for Gavin Sheets
- Click Here for Korey Lee
Tyler Naquin Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|50
|.234
|AVG
|.224
|.289
|OBP
|.275
|.468
|SLG
|.378
|19
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|4
|30
|RBI
|16
|54/10
|K/BB
|39/9
|2
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Padres pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in the league).
- The Padres will send Avila (2-2) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.57 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Sunday, Sept. 24 -- the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.57, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .238 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.