Trayce Thompson vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Trayce Thompson and the Chicago White Sox face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Pedro Avila) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Trayce Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson is batting .167 with two doubles, six home runs and 23 walks.
- In 25.8% of his 66 games this season, Thompson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- In four games this season, he has hit a home run (6.1%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Thompson has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (10.6%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (6.1%).
- In 13 games this season (19.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|18
|.143
|AVG
|.167
|.250
|OBP
|.362
|.400
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|5
|17/5
|K/BB
|20/10
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.80 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 174 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Avila (2-2 with a 3.57 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday, Sept. 24 when the right-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.57, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .238 batting average against him.
