After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Trayce Thompson and the Chicago White Sox face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Pedro Avila) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

  • Thompson is batting .167 with two doubles, six home runs and 23 walks.
  • In 25.8% of his 66 games this season, Thompson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • In four games this season, he has hit a home run (6.1%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).
  • Thompson has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (10.6%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (6.1%).
  • In 13 games this season (19.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 18
.143 AVG .167
.250 OBP .362
.400 SLG .333
3 XBH 2
3 HR 2
9 RBI 5
17/5 K/BB 20/10
0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Padres' 3.80 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 174 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • Avila (2-2 with a 3.57 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season.
  • His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday, Sept. 24 when the right-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.57, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .238 batting average against him.
