Sportsbooks have set player props for Spencer Torkelson, Jose Ramirez and others when the Detroit Tigers host the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Eduardo Rodríguez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110) Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Rodríguez Stats

The Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (12-9) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned 13 quality starts.

In 25 starts, Rodriguez has pitched through or past the fifth inning 20 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics Sep. 24 7.0 5 0 0 5 4 at Dodgers Sep. 18 3.0 5 5 5 1 1 vs. Reds Sep. 13 5.1 4 4 4 5 5 at Yankees Sep. 7 6.0 4 3 3 4 4 at White Sox Sep. 1 6.2 6 1 1 7 2

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 34 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs, 66 walks and 95 RBI (141 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .234/.313/.448 so far this season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Sep. 30 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Sep. 29 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Royals Sep. 28 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Royals Sep. 28 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Sep. 26 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 0

Kerry Carpenter Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 31 walks and 63 RBI (115 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .277/.338/.472 so far this year.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Sep. 30 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Sep. 29 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Sep. 28 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has collected 170 hits with 35 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs and 73 walks. He has driven in 80 runs with 28 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .280/.355/.473 on the season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Sep. 30 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Tigers Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Sep. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Orioles Sep. 24 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 171 hits with 36 doubles, seven triples, five home runs, 70 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.

He's slashing .270/.342/.372 so far this season.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Sep. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Sep. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 1 vs. Reds Sep. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Sep. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

