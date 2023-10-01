Sunday's game features the Detroit Tigers (77-84) and the Cleveland Guardians (76-85) clashing at Comerica Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Tigers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET on October 1.

The Tigers will call on Eduardo Rodriguez (12-9) versus the Guardians and Lucas Giolito (8-14).

Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Tigers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Tigers 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Tigers have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

This season, the Tigers have been favored 38 times and won 23, or 60.5%, of those games.

Detroit is 18-12 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 55.6% chance to win.

Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 28th with just 656 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Tigers' 4.28 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Tigers Schedule