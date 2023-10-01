On Sunday, Spencer Torkelson (.220 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and 10 RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Guardians.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSDET

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit with 141 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .448.

Torkelson has picked up a hit in 60.1% of his 158 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.4% of those games.

Looking at the 158 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 26 of them (16.5%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Torkelson has had at least one RBI in 39.9% of his games this season (63 of 158), with more than one RBI 22 times (13.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 71 games this year (44.9%), including multiple runs in 14 games.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 79 GP 79 .218 AVG .249 .310 OBP .317 .388 SLG .505 27 XBH 39 11 HR 20 37 RBI 58 85/37 K/BB 86/29 1 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings