The Chicago Cubs, including Patrick Wisdom (.273 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Brewers.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom has eight doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 30 walks while batting .205.

Wisdom has gotten a hit in 42 of 94 games this year (44.7%), including 10 multi-hit games (10.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 21.3% of his games this season, and 7.7% of his plate appearances.

Wisdom has driven home a run in 26 games this season (27.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored at least once 36 times this season (38.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.4%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 51 .190 AVG .216 .301 OBP .280 .543 SLG .473 15 XBH 17 13 HR 10 26 RBI 20 44/18 K/BB 65/12 2 SB 2

