Miguel Cabrera -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Lucas Giolito on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera has 20 doubles, four home runs and 30 walks while hitting .260.
  • In 63.9% of his games this year (62 of 97), Cabrera has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (18.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in 4.1% of his games in 2023 (four of 97), and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 24.7% of his games this season, Cabrera has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 20 of 97 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 50
.272 AVG .249
.339 OBP .307
.392 SLG .324
13 XBH 11
3 HR 1
16 RBI 18
39/16 K/BB 33/14
0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 4.01 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians allow the fewest home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Giolito makes the start for the Guardians, his 33rd of the season. He is 8-14 with a 4.87 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 179 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty threw 3 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.87), 35th in WHIP (1.294), and 11th in K/9 (10).
