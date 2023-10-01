Matt Vierling -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Lucas Giolito on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling has 123 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .328.
  • In 81 of 131 games this year (61.8%) Vierling has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (22.9%).
  • He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (6.1%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Vierling has driven home a run in 27 games this season (20.6%), including more than one RBI in 6.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored in 45 games this season (34.4%), including 12 multi-run games (9.2%).

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
63 GP 67
.230 AVG .285
.312 OBP .342
.341 SLG .410
14 XBH 19
4 HR 5
22 RBI 20
46/25 K/BB 66/19
4 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Giolito (8-14) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 33rd start of the season. He has a 4.87 ERA in 179 1/3 innings pitched, with 200 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 29-year-old's 4.87 ERA ranks 41st, 1.294 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
