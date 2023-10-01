The Detroit Lions have +1800 odds to win the Super Bowl as of October 1.

Watch the Lions this season on Fubo!

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: -210

-210 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Looking to place a futures bet on the Lions to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Lions higher (eighth-best in the league) than the computer rankings do (ninth-best).

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Lions have experienced the ninth-smallest change this season, improving from +2200 at the start to +1800.

The implied probability of the Lions winning the Super Bowl, based on their +1800 moneyline odds, is 5.3%.

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit's record against the spread is 3-1-0.

Two of the Lions' four games have gone over the point total.

The Lions have been the moneyline favorite three total times this season. They've gone 2-1 in those games.

Detroit won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Lions are averaging 386.3 yards per game on offense (sixth in NFL), and they rank sixth on the other side of the ball with 280.5 yards allowed per game.

The Lions are averaging 26.5 points per game on offense (eighth in NFL), and they rank 14th on defense with 20.8 points allowed per game.

Lions Impact Players

In four games, Jared Goff has passed for 1,029 yards (257.3 per game), with six TDs and three INTs, and completing 69.5%.

Goff also has run for 12 yards and one TD.

In three games, David Montgomery has run for 262 yards (87.3 per game) and five scores.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has 26 catches for 331 yards (82.8 per game) and two TDs in four games.

Josh Reynolds has 12 receptions for 215 yards (71.7 per game) and two TDs in three games.

As a key defensive contributor, the Lions' Aidan Hutchinson has totaled 12 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 3.5 sacks in his four games.

Bet on Lions to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Lions Player Futures

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs W 21-20 +600 2 September 17 Seahawks L 37-31 +4000 3 September 24 Falcons W 20-6 +5000 4 September 28 @ Packers W 34-20 +6000 5 October 8 Panthers - +30000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +10000 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1600 8 October 30 Raiders - +15000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +2500 11 November 19 Bears - +40000 12 November 23 Packers - +6000 13 December 3 @ Saints - +4000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +40000 15 December 17 Broncos - +20000 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +8000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +1000 18 January 7 Vikings - +8000

Odds are current as of October 1 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.