Lenyn Sosa and his .281 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (69 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the San Diego Padres and Pedro Avila on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his most recent game against the Padres.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

  • Sosa is hitting .199 with six doubles, six home runs and three walks.
  • In 50.0% of his games this season (25 of 50), Sosa has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (12.0%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 12.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Sosa has had at least one RBI in 20.0% of his games this season (10 of 50), with two or more RBI three times (6.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored a run in 12 of 50 games so far this season.

Other White Sox Players vs the Padres

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 24
.211 AVG .183
.209 OBP .216
.344 SLG .352
6 XBH 6
3 HR 3
6 RBI 8
23/0 K/BB 15/3
0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Padres have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow 174 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • Avila makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.57 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, Sept. 24, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.57, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
