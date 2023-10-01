Lenyn Sosa and his .281 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (69 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the San Diego Padres and Pedro Avila on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his most recent game against the Padres.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Pedro Avila

Pedro Avila TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lenyn Sosa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

Sosa is hitting .199 with six doubles, six home runs and three walks.

In 50.0% of his games this season (25 of 50), Sosa has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (12.0%) he recorded more than one.

In 12.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Sosa has had at least one RBI in 20.0% of his games this season (10 of 50), with two or more RBI three times (6.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 12 of 50 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other White Sox Players vs the Padres

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 24 .211 AVG .183 .209 OBP .216 .344 SLG .352 6 XBH 6 3 HR 3 6 RBI 8 23/0 K/BB 15/3 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings