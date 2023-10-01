The Chicago White Sox and Korey Lee, who went 1-for-2 last time out, battle Pedro Avila and the San Diego Padres at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 against the Padres.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Korey Lee? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Korey Lee At The Plate

  • Lee is hitting .092 with a double, a home run and five walks.
  • Lee has picked up a hit in five games this season (21.7%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 23 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Lee has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in four games this season (17.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 10
.054 AVG .143
.103 OBP .226
.054 SLG .286
0 XBH 2
0 HR 1
0 RBI 3
12/2 K/BB 8/3
0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.80).
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (174 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Avila makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.57 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday, Sept. 24 when the righty threw 2 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 3.57 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.