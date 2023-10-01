Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .225 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Lucas Giolito on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

  • Carpenter is batting .277 with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 31 walks.
  • In 63.2% of his games this season (74 of 117), Carpenter has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (29.1%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has homered in 15.4% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 38 games this season (32.5%), Carpenter has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (14.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored at least once 45 times this year (38.5%), including 10 games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
58 GP 58
.311 AVG .243
.363 OBP .314
.445 SLG .500
15 XBH 24
6 HR 14
27 RBI 36
56/13 K/BB 58/18
4 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up 172 home runs (1.1 per game), the fewest in the league.
  • Giolito (8-14 with a 4.87 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 179 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 33rd of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 29-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.87), 35th in WHIP (1.294), and 11th in K/9 (10) among pitchers who qualify.
