Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .225 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Lucas Giolito on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is batting .277 with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 31 walks.

In 63.2% of his games this season (74 of 117), Carpenter has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (29.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 15.4% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his chances at the plate.

In 38 games this season (32.5%), Carpenter has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (14.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 45 times this year (38.5%), including 10 games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 58 .311 AVG .243 .363 OBP .314 .445 SLG .500 15 XBH 24 6 HR 14 27 RBI 36 56/13 K/BB 58/18 4 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings