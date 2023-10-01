Jeimer Candelario vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Jeimer Candelario (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Brewers.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is batting .251 with 39 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 53 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 94th, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.
- Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 59.7% of his games this year (83 of 139), with multiple hits 31 times (22.3%).
- In 15.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Candelario has driven home a run in 46 games this season (33.1%), including more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- In 59 of 139 games this year, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|68
|.250
|AVG
|.253
|.344
|OBP
|.329
|.448
|SLG
|.498
|33
|XBH
|31
|7
|HR
|15
|30
|RBI
|40
|59/29
|K/BB
|68/24
|3
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.77 team ERA that is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Houser (7-5) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 21st start of the season. He has a 4.49 ERA in 106 1/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.49, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents have a .278 batting average against him.
