Jannik Sinner will open play in the Rolex Shanghai Masters (in Shanghai, China) against Marcos Giron in the round of 64. He bested Daniil Medvedev in the final to take home the China Open trophy in his last tournament. At +550, Sinner has the second-best odds to win this tournament at Qi Zhong Tennis Center.

Sinner at the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: October 2-15

October 2-15 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Sinner's Next Match

In the round of 64 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters, on Saturday, October 7 (at 12:30 AM ET), Sinner will meet Giron.

Sinner is listed at -750 to win his next matchup against Giron. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Sinner Stats

Sinner won his last match, 7-6, 7-6 over Medvedev in the finals of the China Open on October 4, 2023.

Sinner has won three of his 20 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 53-17.

Sinner has won three tournaments on hard courts over the past year, with a match record of 37-10 on that surface.

In his 70 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Sinner has averaged 23.2 games.

Sinner, in 47 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 22.1 games per match and won 58.0% of them.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Sinner has won 84.5% of his games on serve, and 30.8% on return.

On hard courts, Sinner, over the past 12 months, has been victorious in 84.7% of his service games and 30.4% of his return games.

