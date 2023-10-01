Gavin Sheets vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets (.192 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Pedro Avila and the San Diego Padres at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is hitting .203 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks.
- In 46.6% of his games this season (54 of 116), Sheets has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (6.0%) he recorded at least two.
- In 8.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Sheets has had at least one RBI in 21.6% of his games this year (25 of 116), with two or more RBI 11 times (9.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (20.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|57
|.186
|AVG
|.220
|.263
|OBP
|.274
|.282
|SLG
|.387
|7
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|21
|38/17
|K/BB
|27/11
|0
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.80 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (174 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Avila (2-2) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.57 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 45 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, Sept. 24, when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 3.57 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .238 to opposing batters.
