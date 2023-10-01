Elvis Andrus vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus and his .447 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Pedro Avila and the San Diego Padres at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Padres.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus has 20 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks while hitting .255.
- In 63 of 109 games this season (57.8%) Andrus has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (22.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 5.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 109), and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Andrus has picked up an RBI in 23.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this season (26.6%), including eight multi-run games (7.3%).
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|56
|.271
|AVG
|.240
|.321
|OBP
|.295
|.373
|SLG
|.354
|12
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|21
|36/12
|K/BB
|33/13
|6
|SB
|6
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.80).
- The Padres allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (174 total, 1.1 per game).
- Avila (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.57 ERA in 45 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday, Sept. 24 -- the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 3.57 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.