Dansby Swanson, with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is batting .244 with 25 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 66 walks.

Swanson has gotten at least one hit in 59.9% of his games this season (88 of 147), with more than one hit 38 times (25.9%).

Looking at the 147 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 20 of them (13.6%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Swanson has picked up an RBI in 50 games this year (34.0%), with more than one RBI in 20 of those games (13.6%).

He has scored in 43.5% of his games this season (64 of 147), with two or more runs 15 times (10.2%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 75 .277 AVG .213 .342 OBP .314 .471 SLG .362 27 XBH 23 13 HR 9 47 RBI 33 71/27 K/BB 83/39 1 SB 8

Brewers Pitching Rankings