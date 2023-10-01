Dansby Swanson vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dansby Swanson, with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is batting .244 with 25 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 66 walks.
- Swanson has gotten at least one hit in 59.9% of his games this season (88 of 147), with more than one hit 38 times (25.9%).
- Looking at the 147 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 20 of them (13.6%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Swanson has picked up an RBI in 50 games this year (34.0%), with more than one RBI in 20 of those games (13.6%).
- He has scored in 43.5% of his games this season (64 of 147), with two or more runs 15 times (10.2%).
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|75
|.277
|AVG
|.213
|.342
|OBP
|.314
|.471
|SLG
|.362
|27
|XBH
|23
|13
|HR
|9
|47
|RBI
|33
|71/27
|K/BB
|83/39
|1
|SB
|8
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.77 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 198 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Houser makes the start for the Brewers, his 21st of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.49 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 4.49 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 22 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
