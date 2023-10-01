Cubs vs. Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - October 1
The Chicago Cubs (83-78) visit the Milwaukee Brewers (91-70) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.
The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (16-5, 3.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 17 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Adrian Houser (7-5, 4.49 ERA).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (16-5, 3.38 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (7-5, 4.49 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele
- Steele (16-5) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 31st start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.38, a 4.89 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.183 in 30 games this season.
- He has started 30 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 18 of them.
- Steele has made 27 starts of five or more innings in 30 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.
- He has made 30 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.
Justin Steele vs. Brewers
- The Brewers rank 23rd in MLB with a .240 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 25th in the league (.386) and 164 home runs.
- The Brewers have gone 18-for-70 with a double, a home run and three RBI in 18 innings this season against the left-hander.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser
- Houser (7-5) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 21st start of the season. He has a 4.49 ERA in 106 1/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.49, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
- Houser has recorded six quality starts this season.
- Houser will try to extend a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.8 innings per outing).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 22 outings this season.
Adrian Houser vs. Cubs
- He will take the hill against a Cubs offense that ranks 11th in the league with 1394 total hits (on a .255 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .422 (11th in the league) with 196 total home runs (15th in MLB play).
- In five innings over one appearance against the Cubs this season, Houser has a 1.8 ERA and a 1.8 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .316.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.