Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Brewers on October 1, 2023
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Cody Bellinger and others in this game.
Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Justin Steele Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Steele Stats
- Justin Steele (16-5) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 31st start of the season.
- In 30 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 18 of them.
- In 30 starts this season, Steele has lasted five or more innings 27 times, with an average of 5.8 innings per appearance.
- He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 30 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 28-year-old's 3.38 ERA ranks ninth, 1.183 WHIP ranks 21st, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 23rd.
Steele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Braves
|Sep. 26
|5.1
|6
|3
|3
|6
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 20
|3.0
|8
|6
|6
|6
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 15
|6.0
|7
|6
|6
|5
|2
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 9
|7.0
|6
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 4
|8.0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|2
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
Bellinger Stats
- Bellinger has collected 153 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 97 runs with 20 stolen bases.
- He has a .307/.356/.525 slash line on the year.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Sep. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Sep. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 27
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 26
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
