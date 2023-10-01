The Indianapolis Colts (2-1) play the Los Angeles Rams (1-2) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The spread foreshadows a close game, with the Colts favored by 1 point. The over/under for the contest is 45 points.

Planning to sit down and watch this week's game between the Colts and the Rams and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Get all of the live-betting intel you need in the column below.

Sign up to live bet on the Colts-Rams matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Rams vs Colts on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colts vs. Rams Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In three games this season, the Colts have been winning after the first quarter one time and have been behind two times.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 4.7 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering seven points on average in the first quarter.

The Rams have suited up for three games this year, and they have led after the first quarter two times and have been losing one time.

2nd Quarter

The Colts have won the second quarter in two games this season, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 10.3 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 3.3 points on average in the second quarter.

The Rams have been outscored in the second quarter two times and outscored their opponent one time in three games this season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

The Colts have won the third quarter in one game this season, and they've been outscored in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Indianapolis is averaging 4.3 points in the third quarter (16th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 5.7 points on average in the third quarter (19th-ranked) on defense.

The Rams have lost the third quarter two times and outscored their opponent one time in three games this season.

4th Quarter

The Colts have won the fourth quarter in one game this season, and they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in two games.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 2.7 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing nine points on average in that quarter.

Digging into fourth-quarter scoring, the Rams have outscored their opponent in that quarter in two games and have been outscored in that quarter in one game.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 4 In-Game Primers

Colts vs. Rams Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Colts have been winning two times (2-0 in those games) and have been behind one time (0-1).

The Rams have been tied two times and have been behind one time at the end of the first half this season.

2nd Half

The Colts have won the second half in one game this season (1-0 record in those games), and they've lost the second half in two games (1-1).

Indianapolis' offense is averaging seven points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is giving up 14.7 points on average in the second half.

So far this season, the Rams have won the second half in one game, and they've been outscored in the second half in two games.

Rep the Colts or the Rams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.