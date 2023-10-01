Currently the Indianapolis Colts are 23rd in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +12500.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +275

+275 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Colts Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Colts are one spot lower based on their Super Bowl odds (23rd in league) than their computer ranking (22nd).

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Colts have had the 12th-biggest change this season, improving from +15000 at the beginning to +12500.

The Colts' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.8%.

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Indianapolis has had two games (out of three) go over the total this year.

The Colts have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

Indianapolis has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Colts are putting up 320 yards per game on offense this season (19th in NFL), and they are allowing 365 yards per game (25th) on defense.

From an offensive standpoint, the Colts rank 11th in the NFL with 24.7 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 18th in points allowed (365 points allowed per contest).

Colts Impact Players

Anthony Richardson has passed for 279 yards (139.5 per game), completing 63.8%, with one touchdown and one interception in two games.

In addition, Richardson has run for 75 yards and three scores.

Zack Moss has run for 210 yards (105.0 per game) and one touchdown in two games.

In addition, Moss has six catches for 42 yards and one TD.

Michael Pittman Jr. has 25 receptions for 230 yards (76.7 per game) and one TD in three games.

In three games, Gardner Minshew has passed for 398 yards (132.7 per game), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions, and completing 66.7%.

In three games for the Colts, Zaire Franklin has amassed 1.0 sack and 2.0 TFL and 45 tackles.

Colts Player Futures

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars L 31-21 +3000 2 September 17 @ Texans W 31-20 +40000 3 September 24 @ Ravens W 22-19 +1600 4 October 1 Rams - +10000 5 October 8 Titans - +8000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +3000 7 October 22 Browns - +2500 8 October 29 Saints - +4000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +30000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +8000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +10000 13 December 3 @ Titans - +8000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +1800 15 December 17 Steelers - +3500 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +5000 17 December 31 Raiders - +15000 18 January 7 Texans - +40000

