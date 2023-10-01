Andy Ibanez -- hitting .371 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) in his last game against the Guardians.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

  • Ibanez is hitting .264 with 23 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks.
  • Ibanez will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 over the course of his last games.
  • Ibanez has picked up a hit in 59.5% of his 111 games this year, with multiple hits in 19.8% of them.
  • In 10 games this year, he has hit a home run (9.0%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
  • Ibanez has had an RBI in 28 games this year (25.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (7.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 30.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Tigers Players vs the Guardians

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
58 GP 53
.285 AVG .241
.332 OBP .291
.473 SLG .392
20 XBH 16
7 HR 4
20 RBI 20
36/13 K/BB 33/11
0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Guardians have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 172 home runs (1.1 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
  • Giolito gets the start for the Guardians, his 33rd of the season. He is 8-14 with a 4.87 ERA and 200 strikeouts through 179 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.87), 35th in WHIP (1.294), and 11th in K/9 (10).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.