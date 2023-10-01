The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn (.371 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Pedro Avila and the San Diego Padres at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Padres Starter: Pedro Avila

Pedro Avila TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has 30 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .260.

In 68.0% of his games this year (102 of 150), Vaughn has picked up at least one hit, and in 37 of those games (24.7%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 150 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 21 of them (14.0%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 54 games this year (36.0%), Vaughn has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (12.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 58 games this season (38.7%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 74 .261 AVG .260 .318 OBP .315 .444 SLG .422 26 XBH 27 13 HR 8 39 RBI 41 58/17 K/BB 68/19 0 SB 0

