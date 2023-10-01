Andrew Benintendi -- with an on-base percentage of .237 in his past 10 games, 89 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the San Diego Padres, with Pedro Avila on the mound, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

  • Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.326), slugging percentage (.356) and OPS (.682) this season.
  • Benintendi has had a hit in 105 of 146 games this year (71.9%), including multiple hits 36 times (24.7%).
  • He has gone deep in 3.4% of his games this season, and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Benintendi has had an RBI in 37 games this year (25.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (4.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 38.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.5%.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
71 GP 74
.277 AVG .248
.346 OBP .308
.379 SLG .336
21 XBH 20
3 HR 2
17 RBI 28
49/28 K/BB 40/24
7 SB 6

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Padres have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (174 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Avila makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.57 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came in relief on Sunday, Sept. 24 when the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.57, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
