Zach McKinstry vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Zach McKinstry -- with an on-base percentage of .222 in his past 10 games, 79 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Triston McKenzie on the hill, on September 30 at 1:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Guardians.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is batting .230 with 21 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 43 walks.
- McKinstry enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .300 with one homer.
- McKinstry has gotten a hit in 85 of 144 games this year (59.0%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (13.2%).
- In nine games this season, he has homered (6.3%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).
- McKinstry has had at least one RBI in 18.8% of his games this season (27 of 144), with two or more RBI seven times (4.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 36.8% of his games this season (53 of 144), with two or more runs five times (3.5%).
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|71
|.246
|AVG
|.215
|.326
|OBP
|.276
|.395
|SLG
|.309
|20
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|11
|53/26
|K/BB
|60/17
|8
|SB
|8
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.99 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Guardians will send McKenzie (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.17 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 11 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 1 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing only one hit.
- The 26-year-old has a 6.17 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .205 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.