Zach McKinstry -- with an on-base percentage of .222 in his past 10 games, 79 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Triston McKenzie on the hill, on September 30 at 1:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Guardians.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie

Triston McKenzie TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is batting .230 with 21 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 43 walks.

McKinstry enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .300 with one homer.

McKinstry has gotten a hit in 85 of 144 games this year (59.0%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (13.2%).

In nine games this season, he has homered (6.3%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).

McKinstry has had at least one RBI in 18.8% of his games this season (27 of 144), with two or more RBI seven times (4.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 36.8% of his games this season (53 of 144), with two or more runs five times (3.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 71 .246 AVG .215 .326 OBP .276 .395 SLG .309 20 XBH 14 6 HR 3 24 RBI 11 53/26 K/BB 60/17 8 SB 8

Guardians Pitching Rankings