The San Diego Padres (80-80) aim to extend their three-game win streak when they square off against the Chicago White Sox (61-99) on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Padres will give the nod to Michael Wacha (13-4) against the White Sox and Mike Clevinger (9-8).

White Sox vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wacha - SD (13-4, 3.39 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (9-8, 3.40 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Clevinger

Clevinger (9-8 with a 3.40 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the White Sox, his 24th of the season.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.40, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.

Clevinger is looking for his fifth quality start in a row.

Clevinger will try to continue a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per outing).

In seven of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Wacha

The Padres will hand the ball to Wacha (13-4) for his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.39, a 2.79 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.194 in 23 games this season.

He has started 23 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Wacha has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

