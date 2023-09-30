The San Diego Padres and Chicago White Sox will meet on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Juan Soto and Andrew Vaughn among those expected to deliver at the plate.

White Sox vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 170 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Chicago ranks 25th in the majors with a .386 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox's .239 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

Chicago has scored 639 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .292 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The White Sox rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Chicago has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.92 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.418 WHIP this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Mike Clevinger (9-8) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

He's going for his fifth quality start in a row.

Clevinger has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 Red Sox W 3-2 Away Mike Clevinger Kutter Crawford 9/26/2023 Diamondbacks L 15-4 Home José Ureña Zach Davies 9/27/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-0 Home Luis Patiño Brandon Pfaadt 9/28/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-1 Home Touki Toussaint Bryce Jarvis 9/29/2023 Padres L 3-2 Home Dylan Cease Nick Martínez 9/30/2023 Padres - Home Mike Clevinger Michael Wacha 10/1/2023 Padres - Home José Ureña Blake Snell

