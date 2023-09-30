Saturday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field has the San Diego Padres (80-80) going head to head against the Chicago White Sox (61-99) at 7:10 PM ET (on September 30). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Padres, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Michael Wacha (13-4) to the mound, while Mike Clevinger (9-8) will answer the bell for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Padres 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 3-6.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

The past 10 White Sox matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The White Sox have won in 36, or 32.7%, of the 110 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Chicago has a mark of 17-41 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is No. 29 in MLB action scoring four runs per game (639 total runs).

The White Sox have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.92) in the majors this season.

