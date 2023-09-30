Pac-12 opponents match up when the No. 8 USC Trojans (4-0) and the Colorado Buffaloes (3-1) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Folsom Field.

USC sports the 70th-ranked defense this year (364.5 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best with a tally of 569.3 yards per game. Colorado's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, surrendering 475.8 total yards per game, which ranks seventh-worst. Offensively, it ranks 57th with 409 total yards per contest.

Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FOX.

USC vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

USC vs. Colorado Key Statistics

USC Colorado 569.3 (4th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409 (66th) 364.5 (72nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 475.8 (117th) 192 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 55.8 (131st) 377.3 (3rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.3 (5th) 2 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (30th) 6 (54th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (19th)

USC Stats Leaders

Caleb Williams has 1,200 passing yards for USC, completing 73.5% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdowns this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 71 rushing yards (17.8 ypg) on 21 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

MarShawn Lloyd has 349 rushing yards on 39 carries with two touchdowns. He's also tacked on four catches for 67 yards (16.8 per game).

This season, Austin Jones has carried the ball 17 times for 142 yards (35.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

Tahj Washington's team-high 278 yards as a receiver have come on 10 receptions (out of 11 targets) with four touchdowns.

Brenden Rice has hauled in 12 passes while averaging 64.3 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Duce Robinson has been the target of 12 passes and hauled in eight receptions for 186 yards, an average of 46.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders has compiled 1,410 yards (352.5 yards per game) while completing 76.9% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Dylan Edwards is his team's leading rusher with 28 carries for 157 yards, or 39.3 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well. Edwards has also chipped in with 17 catches for 169 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Anthony Hankerson has run for 82 yards across 22 carries.

Xavier Weaver has hauled in 461 receiving yards on 34 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has put up a 243-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 27 passes on 35 targets.

Travis Hunter's 16 catches (on 23 targets) have netted him 213 yards (53.3 ypg).

