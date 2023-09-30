Tyler Naquin vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Tyler Naquin, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.
Tyler Naquin Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Tyler Naquin At The Plate (2022)
- Naquin hit .229 with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 19 walks.
- In 47.5% of his 101 games last season, Naquin got a hit. He also had 21 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He homered in 9.9% of his games last season (101 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Naquin drove in a run in 31 games last year out 101 (30.7%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (9.9%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- He scored a run in 36 of 101 games last year (35.6%), including 10 multi-run games (9.9%).
Tyler Naquin Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|50
|.234
|AVG
|.224
|.289
|OBP
|.275
|.468
|SLG
|.378
|19
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|4
|30
|RBI
|16
|54/10
|K/BB
|39/9
|2
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Padres gave up 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Wacha (13-4 with a 3.39 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 24th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.39, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .229 batting average against him.
