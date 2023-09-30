Player prop bet options for Jose Ramirez, Spencer Torkelson and others are listed when the Cleveland Guardians visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has recorded 141 hits with 34 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 66 walks. He has driven in 95 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .236/.316/.452 on the year.

Torkelson hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .250 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and 11 RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Sep. 29 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Royals Sep. 28 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Royals Sep. 28 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Sep. 26 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 0 at Athletics Sep. 24 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 115 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 30 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .280/.340/.477 slash line on the year.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Sep. 29 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Sep. 28 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Sep. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Triston McKenzie Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

McKenzie Stats

The Guardians will hand the ball to Triston McKenzie (0-2) for his fourth start of the season.

McKenzie Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Sep. 24 1.2 1 3 3 0 6 vs. Astros Jun. 10 5.0 7 5 5 5 3 at Twins Jun. 4 5.0 1 0 0 10 1

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 35 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs, 72 walks and 80 RBI (168 total hits). He has swiped 28 bases.

He has a slash line of .279/.353/.473 on the season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Sep. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Orioles Sep. 24 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 171 hits with 36 doubles, seven triples, five home runs, 69 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.

He has a .271/.343/.375 slash line on the season.

Kwan takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .143 with a double and a walk.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Sep. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 1 vs. Reds Sep. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Sep. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

