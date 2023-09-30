Saturday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (76-84) and the Cleveland Guardians (76-84) at Comerica Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Tigers taking home the win. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on September 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Triston McKenzie (0-2) to the mound, while Will Vest (2-1) will get the nod for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Tigers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Tigers 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 1-2.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Detroit and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Tigers' past 10 contests.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 115 games this season and have come away with the win 47 times (40.9%) in those contests.

This season, Detroit has come away with a win 41 times in 104 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (648 total, 4.1 per game).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.31 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Tigers Schedule