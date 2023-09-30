Tigers vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (76-84) and the Cleveland Guardians (76-84) at Comerica Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Tigers taking home the win. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on September 30.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Triston McKenzie (0-2) to the mound, while Will Vest (2-1) will get the nod for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Tigers 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Tigers Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 1-2.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Detroit and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Tigers' past 10 contests.
- The Tigers have been underdogs in 115 games this season and have come away with the win 47 times (40.9%) in those contests.
- This season, Detroit has come away with a win 41 times in 104 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Detroit scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (648 total, 4.1 per game).
- The Tigers have pitched to a 4.31 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 24
|@ Athletics
|W 2-0
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs JP Sears
|September 26
|Royals
|W 6-3
|Reese Olson vs Zack Greinke
|September 28
|Royals
|W 8-0
|Tarik Skubal vs Jonathan Bowlan
|September 28
|Royals
|W 7-3
|Sawyer Gipson-Long vs Cole Ragans
|September 29
|Guardians
|L 7-5
|Joey Wentz vs Cal Quantrill
|September 30
|Guardians
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Triston McKenzie
|October 1
|Guardians
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Lucas Giolito
