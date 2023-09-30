The Purdue Boilermakers (1-3) host the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in a matchup between Big Ten foes at Ross-Ade Stadium. Illinois is a 1-point underdog. The total is 53.5 points for this game.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 25th-worst in the FBS (32.3 points allowed per game), Purdue has had more success offensively, ranking 89th in the FBS by putting up 24 points per game. Illinois' defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, surrendering 422.8 total yards per game, which ranks 20th-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 70th with 394.8 total yards per contest.

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

TV Channel: Peacock

Purdue vs Illinois Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Purdue -1 100 -120 53.5 -110 -110 -110 -110

Purdue Betting Records & Stats

Purdue is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Boilermakers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

Purdue has gone over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

Purdue has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Purdue has played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Boilermakers' implied win probability is 52.4%.

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has recorded 1,027 yards (256.8 ypg) on 93-of-148 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 95 rushing yards (23.8 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Devin Mockobee has carried the ball 53 times for a team-high 212 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has piled up 176 yards on 25 attempts, scoring four times.

Deion Burks has hauled in 15 catches for 294 yards (73.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has hauled in 22 receptions totaling 280 yards so far this campaign.

TJ Sheffield's 16 receptions have turned into 170 yards.

O.C. Brothers has collected three sacks to pace the team, while also picking up five TFL and 15 tackles.

Dillon Thieneman is the team's top-tackler this year. He's totaled 35 tackles and two interceptions.

Cam Allen leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 13 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.

